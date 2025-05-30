'Future looks bright' - Everton star drops major hint that fans will simply love

Everton have been in talks with Idrissa Gana Gueye about extending his contract.

Idrissa Gana Gueye has hinted that he’s set to commit his future to Everton.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 season for the Toffees. He made 37 appearances in the Premier League to secure a 13th-place finish. As a reward, he was named the club’s Everton Men's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

Gueye is out of contact at Everton on 30 June. There has been no official announcement on whether he will stay, although the Blues have been in talks about fresh terms. And taking to X, the evergreen 35-year-old has suggested that he will be remaining on Merseyside as Everton prepare to move their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next term.

Reacting to being named Player of the Season on X, Gueye told supporters: “Thank you everyone, the future looks bright! #COYB.”

On his away, he told evertontv: "Thank you very much to the supporters and my teammates. I'm very proud to be part of this team and hopefully this team will get what it deserves moving forward – playing for the top five, playing in Europe and winning trophies."

Gueye rejoined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and twice helped the club battle relegation. Across two spells, he has made 211 appearances for the Toffees, scoring eight goals.

Supporters will be hoping that the official good news keeps on coming, with David Moyes’ side in talks to sign Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis. The attacking midfielder joined Everton from Flamengo on loan on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Alcaraz made an eye-catching impact, registered two goals and two assists in 16 appearances. The Toffees have the option to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis for around £13 million. The club confirmed discussions with Flamengo were ongoing after announcing the departure of loanees Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja earlier this week.