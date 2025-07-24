Time served: 4 months. | Getty Images

Everton need reinforcements and they have found out how much it would take to land one in-demand target.

David Moyes is shopping on a budget as he looks to repair the damage done to Everton’s squad by recruitment problems of the not-so-distant past.

Almost every position needs attention with the signing of Thierno Barry an exciting start even if there is a worrying lack of numbers to support the towering striker tasked with replacing the departed Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Attacking options are in short supply with just two wingers in Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye alongside Beto and Chermiti as central options.

Everton learn price tag as Hamza Igamane makes Champions League impression

The Toffees’ boss has been linked with other targets though with one potential budget option taking to the pitch in the Champions League qualifiers for Rangers at Ibrox this week. Everton are reported to be keeping tabs on Hamza Igamane, the 22-year old Morocco international who only a year ago was playing at a level not much better than the National League. After taking time to adapt to a new country and the increased physical demands, Igamane quickly became a fans’ favourite and lit up the Europa League.

Capable of playing as a second striker and on either wing – he played on the right against Panathinaikos after coming off the bench due to a niggle in pre-season preventing his ability to start – Igamane played a key role in Rangers’ second goal on the night. One of his biggest attributes is his control and link up play. At any height, he has an innate ability to kill the ball before releasing other players as he did to good effect in Russell Martin’s first game in charge of the Scottish giants.

Dropping deep to help his team build out from the back, Igamane – with his back to the way Rangers were playing offered himself for Max Aarons before taking one touch to control the ball and playing an aggressive pass inside to fellow Everton target Mohamed Diomande with his second. It turned the Greek’s midfield and got Rangers on the front foot.

How much will Everton have to pay for Hamza Igamane?

Rangers paid less than £2m for Igamane when he arrived last summer, however, interest is growing in the young forward with clubs across Europe starting to circle. According to Keith Jackson of The Daily Record, the fee being demanded isn’t one that should put Everton off: “French clubs Lille and Rennes are understood to be closely monitoring Igamane’s situation with Everton and Italian outfit Udinese also heavily linked.

“Lille had thrashed out Igamane’s personal terms earlier this summer but then failed to table a cash offer after being spooked by an asking price believed to be around £15m.

“But Feyenoord could jump to the front of the queue with sources in the Netherlands insisting that the interest in the Moroccan international is ‘very serious’ even if a £15m fee would be ‘at the very top end’ of Feyenoord’s budget.”

Rangers would be looking for add-ons as well as the £15m flat fee, but almost every transfer involving a promising young player is structured the same way. Given his versatility, success in the Europa League against opposition like Nice, Spurs and Manchester United, Moyes could return to his homeland for a bargain, strengthening more than one position at the same time.