Reports suggest that former Everton and Aston Villa midfielder Idrissa Gueye could be offloaded by PSG.

According to The Athletic, the French outfit are undertaking a major squad revamp this summer.

Luis Campos is taking over as football advisor while Mauricio Pochettino is said to be replaced by Nice's Christophe Galtier as manager in the coming days.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title by 15 points but yet again failed in their bid to win the Champions League. They were knocked out by eventual champions Real Madrid in the last 16.

Gueye is claimed to be one player who could depart the Parisian club, along with Mauro Icardi, Danilo Pereira, Keylor Navas and Julian Draxler.

The Senegal international enjoyed a fine three-year spell at Everton between 2016-2019.

Signed from Aston Villa for £7.1 million, he made 108 appearances and scored four goals for the Toffees before being sold to PSG for £30 million.

Now after winning two Ligue 1 titles and reaching the 2020 Champions League final, he could depart.

Will Everton sign Idrissa Gueye?

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Midfield is an area that Frank Lampard will likely want to bolster during the summer transfer window.

Donny van de Beek has returned to Manchester United after his underwhelming loan spell during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Fabian Delph is out of contract and Jean-Philippe Gbamin was shipped off to CSKA Moscow in February.

Chelsea pair Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour have been linked with a move to Goodison, along with Tottenham's Harry Winks.

Gueye has a year remaining on his PSG deal so they may be willing to sell or agree to a loan deal.

However, would be some concerns about his age as he turns 33 in September.