Allan was given a red card in Everton’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United and now faces being banned for games against Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Burnley.

Everton are set to appeal Allan’s red card he was issued during the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United last night.

The midfielder was surprisingly given his marching orders in the 83rd minute when the Goodison Park encounter was goalless.

Allan was initially slapped with a caution by referee Craig Pawson for a cynical foul to stop breaking Magpies forward Allan Saint-Maximin in his tracks.

But following a VAR review, Pawson surprisingly changed his mind and sent the Brazilian off for serious foul play.

Fortunately for 10-man Everton, they were not punished by Newcastle and Alex Iwobi notched a dramatic match-winner in the ninth minute of stoppage-time.

The Blues boss is now calling on the FA to overturn the decision so Allan is not forced to serve a three-match ban.

“I won’t forget it because Allan might miss three games,” Lampard told EvertonTV.

“If the referees have got something about them, they can sit down and say: ‘You know what, it was clear and obvious. We can see it’s a yellow card, clearly’.

“No-one was endangered. This is football. Of course, it’s a yellow card but it’s not a red card. If they want to show the human side of VAR and it can make mistakes, correct it and let us have Allan back for the next three games.”

Newcastle chief Eddie Howe also thought Allan deserved only a yellow card, along with pundits such as Alan Shearer.

Everton will feel they have a strong case to get the decision overturned.

Here is a look at the rules on how the Toffees can appeal.

Are Everton allowed to appeal?

Yes. Appeals can only be made if a player has been issued a straight red card.

Sendings off for two yellow cards are unable to be appealed.

When must Everton appeal by?

Appeals to the FA under the category of ‘wrongful dismissal’ must be lodged by 17.00 on the second business day following the incident.

Given Everton play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, their appeal will almost certainly be going in today.

Who will decide on the appeal?

Three members of the FA’s Independent Regulatory Commission will meet to discuss the appeal.

The members will review referee Craig Pawson and fourth official Mike Dean’s respective reports, along with video footage of the tackle.

The panel will then consider the relevant laws of the game in relation to serious foul play.

When will Everton find out the results of the appeal?

The speed of the process will be imperative. Given Everton are back in action on Sunday, you would imagine the panel’s decision would be made by the end of today or at some stage tomorrow.

Could an extra game be added to Allan’s ban?

If the panel rebuffed Everton’s appeal and deemed it to be ‘frivolous’ then Allan could be hit with an additional game.

What games will Allan miss if the appeal is rejected?