I played 43 times for Everton - now I've decided to retire aged 38

Everton FC news: The former winger has called time on his career after 20 years.

Former Everton winger Aiden McGeady has announced his retirement from professional career.

The ex-Republic of Ireland winger has called time after 20 years as a professional which consisted of high-profile spells at Celtic, Everton and Sunderland. His most recent contract was with Ayr United in the Scottish Championship, where he was a player-coach. However, having not featured since April, he terminated his deal.

He took to social media to confirm his career move. "I'm officially calling it a day," he wrote on social media. "I've been fortunate enough to live my dream as a footballer, competing in the Champions League, European Championships, and the Premier League.

"I'm deeply grateful to everyone I've had the privilege of playing alongside and meeting throughout this journey. Excited to see what the next chapter brings.I have been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in Scotland, England and Russia, brilliant memories, at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process."

Having won seven trophies at Celtic, including four Scottish League titles, he moved to Spartak Moscow in Russia to become the most expensive Scottish player at the time as they signed him for nearly £10m. He remained for three-and-a-half years before departing for Everton in January 2014 and played under Roberto Martinez.

He scored a stunner on the opening day of the 2014/15 season against Leicester City but only managed 16 league appearances overall and he ended his Everton career with just one goal and seven assists from 43 games. A knee injury suffered in his first full season saw him lose his place to Aaron Lennon and he never managed to get back into the team. After two loan spells to Championship clubs, he exited for Sunderland in 2017.

Fans will remember the famous ‘McGeady Spin’ which was his trademark skill move. It was similar to the Johan ‘Cruyff turn’ and it helped him to become something of a cult hero as the skill was added to the popular gaming series FIFA. He ended his career in Scotland, spending one season with Hibernian before taking on the player-coach role with Ayr. He managed 92 caps for his country across a 13-year international career that spanned two major competitions (Euro 2012 and Euro 2016).