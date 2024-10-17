Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England manager: The former Chelsea boss has taken over but former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher doesn’t quite agree with the decision.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Thomas Tuchel England appointment ‘doesn’t feel right’.

The German manager has been appointed as Gareth Southgate’s full-time successor, tasked with helping England to land a major international trophy for the first time since 1966. As it stands, Lee Carsley will remain in charge until after the next international break in November.

Tuchel, who was adored in London by the Chelsea fans before his sacking in 2022, has won multiple major honours across three countries including the Bundesliga, Champions League and Ligue 1. He also won the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award in 2021 after winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea within the first year of his tenure.

Having been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, he has now signed on to be England manager and while there were rumours of Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and even Carsley taking the role, his pedigree was too good to turn down in the FA’s eyes.

Carragher, who earned 38 caps for England, reacted to the appointment on Sky Sports News claiming that the major nations has to be its ‘our best versus your best’.

“I’m not the most patriotic of people and my feeling is that international football, certainly with the major nations who compete for the tournaments is that it’s our best versus your best. The thing that makes international level different from club game is that it is people from your country.

“I also understand certain nations who have certain coaches to help drag the football structure up. But when I think of England who are so close to winning a major tournament and there’s so much good work gone into developing these players and St. George’s Park - it doesn’t feel right to me that we have a foreign coach.

“It’s not just about England; I don’t think Italy should, or France or Germany. England have got a brilliant manager but I think England should have an English manager.”