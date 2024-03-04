Arsenal are eyeing both Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana

Richard Dunne believes it will be very difficult for Everton to keep hold of young star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The former Manchester City and Everton defender played 432 times in the Premier League and knows a thing or two about playing centre-half in England's top-flight and he's been keeping a keen eye on Branthwaite's sharp ascent this year.

Branthwaite, 22, has emerged as one of the best young players in the league this season, adapting to life in the first-team like a duck to water, despite minimal experience in England's top-flight. A loan at PSV Eindhoven last season proved to be the perfect preparation for forming a brilliant partnership with James Tarkowski and, as it stands, Everton have the fourth-best defence in the league and he's been a big part of that.

Speaking to betideas, Dunne believes Branthwaite is ready to play at a higher level and the summer could be difficult as they try to keep hold of the centre-back.“I’d been watching Jarrad whenever Everton were on TV earlier in the season and thought he was very good, but it was that game against Manchester City at the Etihad which really caught my eye,” he said.

“Obviously he had that clash with Erling Haaland for the second goal, but Haaland’s going to do that to most defenders. His overall performance in the game was absolutely outstanding and it made me think that Everton will do very well to keep him beyond the summer. I really think he can play at the highest level and I’m sure all of the big clubs in England and around Europe will know that he has every attribute that you’d want in a centre-half.

"He obviously spent the year with PSV last season, which was a big move for a young lad, but he performed really well and has stepped it up at Everton this season. I think he’s got a bright future and he’ll have a big part to play for Everton between now and the end of the season, but after that they’ll find it very tough to keep him."

