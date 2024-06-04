The Overlap: The former Everton star revealed a fresh story about his time at the club when he terrorised David Moyes with a water prank.

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he played a cruel water prank on David Moyes while at Everton as a young player.

The former Manchester United attacker broke into the Everton ranks at a young age and was a star from age 16. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Duncan Ferguson, Kevin Kilbane, Alan Stubbs, David Unsworth and Thomas Gravensen, he defied his age by starring as a teenager at Goodison Park.

Speaking on The Overlap, he told Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville about the time he poured water over Moyes while he was in the toilet. "Moyesy's ran in off the training pitch. He obviously must have desperately needed the toilet, ran in, straight into the first team dressing room," Rooney revealed on The Overlap, brought to you by SkyBet.

"Straight on the toilet, closed the door. I knew what was happening, I could see them all looking at me, filling the bucket up. They were like, 'There you go'. I'm like, 'For f*** sake'. I've gone in the next cubicle, stood on the toilet and then gone whoosh. I sprinted out of there, just got out of there!"

Rooney enjoyed a stunning short period at the Merseyside club after breaking into the first-team from the academy. He managed 28 goals in 117 games for the club with eight assists before Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Manchester United in 2004. An incredible Euro 2004 campaign also helped the seal the deal as he proved his ready for the step up and while Moyes was resigned to allowing him to leave, Rooney reflected on their relationship which was bitter at the time.

"Moyesy was really good for me at Everton," Rooney reflected. "He sued me after I left the club – I hammered him when I left because of how I felt at the time. I spoke to him a few years after I left, I called him up and apologised because the older you get, you realise why he was doing things. It was new to him to have a player getting all those headlines, for him to figure out.