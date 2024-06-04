One of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are set to lose one of their young stars after a contract snub

Manchester United appear set to lose 19-year-old forward Omari Forson on a free transfer with repots claiming he has rejected a new contract at the club despite months of talks.

The youngster from London came through the academy set-up at Old Trafford and made his senior Premier League debut for the club against Wolves back in February as he provided an assist for the Red Devils in a 4-3 win at Molineux Stadium. His first senior appearance came a month earlier as he was a late substitute against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

However, reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and the Daily Mail reveal the promising youngster has turned down United’s latest contract offer and that his representatives have already informed Old Trafford bosses he will be leaving the club this month.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in the 19-year-old, who played a total of four times in the Premier League last campaign with one start and three appearances off the bench. Due to his age, United would still be eligible for a compensation fee for developing the player.

Forson can play as a striker or as a right winger, and back in February the youngster was named by Erik ten Hag as someone who could displace Antony in the United squad, with the £86m signing failing to live up to his price tag.

Ten Hag said earlier this year: “He [Antony] has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential. He hasn't shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it's about proving his talent, and it's about him. And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea. “You have competition, and now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others because we have opportunities there. With [Amad] Diallo returning from an injury, he's doing well in the training. Omari Forson is doing well. So we have options to fill in those positions.”

Liverpool finished five places above their fiercest Premier League rivals last term as they secured Champions League football. They drew both league games with United while Ten Hag’s side got the better of Klopp’s men in the FA Cup as they won 4-3 after extra time at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool target Kylian Mbappé has completed his move to Real Madrid on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman was previously linked to the Reds and revealed he had held talks with Liverpool back in 2022 because his Mum is a fan of the club.

After signing a contract extension with PSG back in 2022, Mbappe revealed: "We talked a little bit, but not too much. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.

"It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end."