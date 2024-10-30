Everton transfer rumours: The future of one Everton attacker hangs in the balance if Sean Dyche is to be replaced.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Bailey has claimed that the future of Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison at Everton could be uncertain if Sean Dyche is replaced.

The proposed takeover by the Friedkin Group will move the club into a new age and given that the deal was accepted over a month ago, it could be done by the turn of the year. With the move into the new stadium on the horizon as well, it could coincide with a new man in charge to take the club forward with Dyche’s contract ending at the completion of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could mean that certain players’ futures could be up in the air, especially regarding those who will see their deals come to an end in eight months time. One of those is loanee Harrison who has been with Dyche for a season and three months. While the club originally claimed in the summer they would be open to making the move permanent at some point, his form won’t exactly inspire the new owners and he could well exit.

Bailey shared in an interview with LeedsUnited.News [29 October] that his future is unlikely to be at Everton if Dyche exits. Bailey said: “Technically Jack Harrison’s due back [at Leeds] and we’ll see what happens. That will be a little bit of a worry for Leeds as I think we know that even if Dyche finishes the season, he won’t be there next season. So will whoever comes in at Everton want Harrison? That might be a bit of a concern for Leeds.

Loading....

“It’s not that he’s not a good player, but they were looking on banking on that and hoping that Everton were scratching around to make that permanent and bring in another loan signing in January, but it probably doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now.”

While he has been a reliable figure on the right-wing, moments of quality have been few and far between with just four goals and three assists in 46 games. Given how Iliman Ndiaye has hit the ground running, it would be wise to find another player who can cause a similar threat and place him in Harrison’s position which should give them that extra attacking quality.