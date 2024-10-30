Liverpool boss Arne Slot. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool turn their attention to their Carabao Cup defence when they make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (19.30 GMT).

The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule and they have a third lengthy away trip on the bounce. After a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig, Arne Slot’s side showed resolve to earn a 2-2 draw against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal last Sunday.

Now Liverpool prepare to do battle in another competition - and face a double-header against Brighton ahead of a meeting at Anfield in the league on Saturday.

Slot will be weighing up changes to his team, although he has injuries to contend with. Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott won’t be back until after the international break next month, while Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker remain absent.

The Reds boss wants to win the game but knows the priority is in the league and Europe. With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

GK - Vitezlsav Jaros

Caoimhin Kelleher is Liverpool’s goalie in this competition but is currently deputising for the injured Alisson. As a result, Slot may look to reward Jaros with his hard work and hand him a full debut.

RB - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves a rest and with Conor Bradley only just back from injury, it could be Gomez who comes in on the flank rather than featuring centrally.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The 21-year-old has had to be very patient this season after featuring prominently last term, although he has admitted he can have few complaints. Handing Ibrhaima Konate some respite makes sense and Quansah will be keen to impress.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool’s captain has been in imperious form and Slot may not want to make too many chances to his defence, so Van Dijk could continue.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The Greece international’s form has surprised plenty this term and some believe he should be Liverpool’s first-choice left-back ahead of Andy Robertson. A chance for him to stake a real claim.

CM - Wataru Endo

Dropped down the pecking order this season but Slot has hailed Endo’s attitude during his recent cameos. Virtually been confirmed to start.

CM - Tyler Morton

The academy product has made just one substitute outing so far this term. But Morton was praised by Slot ahead of the encounter as a ‘quality’ player and deserves his chance, while Ryan Gravenberch deserves an evening off.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Found himself out of the XI at Arsenal so it is likely that Szoboszlai will return in the No.10 role.

RW - Luis Diaz

Almost exclusively operated on the left flank during his time at Liverpool. But Mo Salah is the one who may need a rest more than most and that could see Diaz deployed on the opposite side. A chance to see what he’s capable of there.

ST - Cody Gakpo

Slot prefers the Holland international to operate on the left wing. But Darwin Nunez has played three games in quick succession and he may need a break after not featuring much beforehand this season - so Gakpo may need to lead the line.

LW - Trey Nyoni

Given Liverpool’s injuries, Slot could well look to turn to his academy. Nyoni is the standout player of those who have not been loaned out and while he is a centre-midfielder by trade, the 17-year-old featured on the flank during pre-season.

Subs

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez.