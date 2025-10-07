Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates scoring a goal | Getty Images

Inter Milan were reportedly keen on signing Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye in the summer transfer window.

Iliman Nidyae has insisted that he had no plans to leave Everton in the summer transfer window - and wants to help the club end their long wait to win a trophy.

The forward joined the Toffees from Marseille for a fee of around £15 million in the summer of 2024. Ndiaye enjoyed an impressive maiden season on Merseyside, scoring 11 goals in 37 appearances to help Everton finish 13th in the Premier League.

The Senegal international's performances saw him linked with a potential departure in the closing stages of the transfer window. According to The Athletic, Champions League finalists Inter Milan were reportedly prepared to pay £40 million for his services.

However, Ndiaye remained at Everton and he's continued his fine form. The ex-Sheffield United man has netted three times and recorded one assist in nine games so far in the 2025-26 season - and was the first player to score a competitive goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Speaking to Everton's match-day programme ahead of last weekend's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace - in which he equalised from the penalty spot - Ndiaye suggested he was flattered by the rumours over his future but did not consider an exit.

What’s been said

Ndiaye said: "I was always very keen to stay here and be part of this new chapter for Everton. As I always say, if there are rumours or interest like that, it must mean you're doing something right, right?! I'm really happy to be at this club and be part of a new project with the new stadium, new ownership.

Everton's aim this campaign is to continue their journey towards returning to the upper echelons of the Premier League after a period of battling towards the foot of the table. But supporters also yearn for silverware, with the Blues not tasting success since the FA Cup triumph in 1995. That is something mirrored by Ndiaye.

He added: “I want to achieve things with Everton, I want to win trophies, which the club hasn't seen for too long and things like that. It's an aim for us to work towards. You know, winning a trophy would be huge for this club and for the supporters, but also for me. It's an ambition of mine, too.

“I'm not playing football for the sake of it or just to earn money, you know? Whenever I play, I want to be successful and do something for the club, leave my mark, win trophies. I want to be successful for myself and my family, as well as the club.

“It's always an ambition and it's in my head. I think knowing Everton hasn't won a trophy for a long time, it's now become an even bigger thing like: 'Okay, we need to end this run'. It's something I'd love to do here."