The former Manchester United defender was shocked by Liverpool’s title projection.

Gary Neville has disagreed with the supercomputer Premier League title claim that Liverpool are now 60% likely to win the league.

Every week, supercomputers predicting the outcome of the league title are updated giving us a new look on who is the most likely to prevail. As the weeks have gone by, and Arne Slot’s side have continued their brilliant start, we’ve seen the figures shift far more favourably to Liverpool. After all, it has been nine wins in 11 games with just the one defeat.

But the most recent edition from Sky Sports has left Neville confused and in disagreement as Liverpool were awarded a 60% chance of winning the title - a figure that far transcends their early season figure of around 5% and Manchester City’s current probability of 34%.

“Last night I got stopped in my tracks because I was on Instagram and I saw Sky Sports post out a title probability percentage,” said Neville on Stick to Football. “It blew my mind actually. I was mesmerised. Liverpool 60% most likely to win the title, City 34%, Arsenal 4.9% chance. I was like there is no way that’s right.

“Arsenal at 4% and Liverpool at 60%, I just don’t feel that probability is right at this moment in time. I know it’s been different in the last few years but that’s because of Pep and we are not talking about a Pep season here.

“15 or 20 years ago, we would have been saying chill out everyone, everyone is writing Arsenal off, saying they have a must-win game and City are out of it. I just thought wow. Then I saw another stat that there are only five teams who have ever been this far in front at this stage of the season and they have all won the league.”

Their percentage chance could change after the international break as Liverpool face a difficult run which then is proceeded by the festive period - which is always a key month for title challengers who have started the season well. They face Man City, Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham before the turn of the year with most being away from home.