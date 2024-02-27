3 points (W0 D3 L3, –7 GD)

Jack Harrison reportedly wants to make his loan move permanent at Everton, despite Leeds United's Championship successes.

Harrison, 27, joined the club in the summer in a straight season-long loan deal from Leeds and he is set to return to Daniel Farke's side at the end of the campaign. However, he has settled well into Sean Dyche's side this year, finding a permanent spot on the right wing.

Despite a slow start due to a pre-existing hip injury, he's started 18 league games netting three goals and providing three assists in what has been a good return considering Everton's attacking issues. His first goal was a stunning volley from outside the box against Bournemouth in a 3-0 win in October and he's also gone onto net against Manchester City and Tottenham - and now he wants a permanent move.

According to Football Insider, Harrison is 'eager' to remain at Everton and wants to remain in the Premier League. As it stands, Leeds are second in the Championship thanks to a superior goal difference which places them above Ipswich. They're also six points off Leicester and a return to the top-flight looks likely. However, the report states he does not want a move back to the Yorkshire club, even if they earn promotion.

The report also stipulates that a permanent move will hinge on the Toffees’ pending takeover by 777 Partners and the result of their points deduction appeal. They would also have to enter fresh negotiations over a deal with Leeds if they want to sign him which could be difficult given he signed a new long-term-deal last summer which tied him down until 2028.

Speaking to Everton's official website following the 2-2 draw with Tottenham earlier this month, he revealed how much he's enjoying his time at the club. "I've played in different positions and in a different style as well. The group has welcomed me in fantastically and I couldn't have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch. It's been great to be part of and I'm really happy."