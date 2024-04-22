Emotions are still running high following Everton’s win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday and the fallout from the day continues to unravel.

The Toffees earned a huge three points in their Premier League relegation scuffle, putting them five clear of the drop zone, but the controversial officiating decisions have overshadowed a positive day out for Sean Dyche and co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest released a statement after the match to slam ‘extremely poor decisions’ made by VAR to deny them several penalty shouts at Goodison Park. Everton veteran Ashley Young was involved in all three incidents in question. The defender was cleared of two calls for a mistimed tackle inside the box, and a handball shout as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross struck his arm when the Blues were 1-0 up.

“Three extremely poor decisions — three penalties not given — which we simply cannot accept,” the East Midlands side wrote on Twitter. “We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

Tensions in the Forest camp will undoubtedly be high as they continue their fight to stay in the Premier League next season. The City Ground outfit are currently teetering above the bottom three, one point ahead of Luton Town. The decisions against them in the Everton match have not sat well with the squad and former Liverpool defender Neco Williams did not hold back in his post-match interview.

“Listen, it is three clear, blatant penalties. Everyone watching that game knew they were all penalties. They are clear,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every single week, this happens now. We are getting decisions against us, and I don’t know why. Is it because we are a lower-bottom half team? Because I guarantee all of the top-six teams are getting every single one of them, and I know every single person watching that game today knew all three of them were clear blatant penalties.

“It is ridiculous, and it is week after week now. We are getting these decisions against us. I am not here to make excuses; I am not that type of person, but every week it is something. I don’t know what it is, but it needs to stop now. It is three clear, blatant penalties.

“At the end of the day, we are down there and fighting to stay in this league. We are having absolutely zero help from the Premier League and everyone up in the rooms.