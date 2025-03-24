Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock hosted its second test event as the under-21s earned a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers B.

Everton’s new stadium will be ‘ noisy and intimidating’ from the first day of next season.

That is the verdict of Dan Meis, the architect of the Toffees’ state-of-the-art ground as a move draws closer. Everton held their second test event at the 52,888-seater facility on Sunday. Some 25,000 fans flocked to Bramley-Moore Dock to experience the new stadium. Everton under-21s earned a 1-0 win over a Bolton Wanderers B team, with the game lasting 65 minutes as part of a pre-planned controlled evacuation required for safety and licensing approvals.

The club will hold one more test event ahead of the move from Goodison Park to the Liverpool waterfront for the beginning of the 2025-26 season. Goodison is renowned for the intimidating atmosphere that is created by the home faithful who are in close proximity to the pitch - and the new ground has been designed so that remains the same.

What’s been said

Meis attended the Bolton game and got a first look at the work that he has been at the fulcrum of. The American believes it feels like the stadium has ‘grew out of the dock’ and is relishing what is to come. Speaking to Sky Sports, Meis said: “It's been a 10-year long road but to see people in it and their reaction has been priceless. It really feels like it's been here. It doesn't feel like it was dropped, it feels like it grew out of the dock. It feels the part of the history and the docks yet something very new.

“A lot of nods to the history - not only to the area but to Goodison, which is very special to Evertonians. This idea, to make it feel like it has always been here and belongs to this area. I was told very early on that we're not like a lot of the other clubs, this has got to be a proper football stadium and the fans want to be right on top of the pitch. In the end, it becomes a really important home pitch advantage for the club.It will take a couple of games for people to feel that.

“When I've done new buildings in the past, people are just looking around. There is a bit of awe. But because it's Everton and the stands are right on the pitch so I think it will be noisy and intimidating from the start.”

Tait’s verdict

Kingsford Boakye scored the only goal of the game when he headed home Roman Dixon’s cross. It was a proud afternoon for the Blues’ youngsters, with head coach Paul Tait telling the club’s website: “It was an unbelievable day. In the week leading up to the game, you couldn't get away from the fact it was going to be a great occasion for the players, their families, the staff and it turned out to be that. And to get the win at the end and be able to dominate such an experienced team was really pleasing.

"There were a few nerves early on but, once we settled down, we played really well and gave a good account of ourselves. It was a real squad effort, too, with the players coming on in the second half and making an impact.

"It's fantastic for Kingsford. He's been at the club for about 18 months but has had to deal with injuries. He's moved to a new country, settled in Liverpool and it's wonderful for him today."