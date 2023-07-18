Liverpool and Everton fans have less than a month to finalise their fantasy football sides ahead of the Premier League’s return.

The official Fantasy Premier League game is live and fantasy football managers have less than a month to finalise their 15-men squads for the season ahead.

Some users will spend those weeks tinkering away with their side whereas others will need a last-minute reminder from a friend as the deadline day looms.

The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11 when promoted Burnley host Champions Manchester City before a full weekend of action.

Fantasy Premier League players are tasked with picking two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards to make up their team which earns points depending on the players' real-life performances.

Points are dished out for goals, assists and clean sheets with bookings and missed penalties being punished with minus points.

Fantasy managers can enter leagues against other members of the public or compete alongside friends and families.

Part of the fun when picking a side is choosing a witty name, with many football fans choosing a phrase relating to their side of choice. LiverpoolWorld is on hand with some of the best Liverpool and Everton related names suggested by players across the internet.

Mohammed Salah is loved by fantasy football managers (mage: Getty Images)

Who are the best Liverpool players to pick in Fantasy Premier League?

For many seasons, Mohammed Salah has been the go-to pick for fantasy managers. The Egyptian has recorded double-digit figures for both goals and assists in five of his six campaigns.

At £12.5, only Erling Haaland will cost you more in the game but you'd be brave to go into the new campaign without Liverpool's man main.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold's attacking style of play makes him a fantasy football dream but an £8.0 pricing may see users opt for a cheaper choice in Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier for a premium spot at the back.

Darwin Nunez is an intriguing prospect at £7.5 while new signing Alexis Mac Allister is priced at just £6.0.

Who are the best Everton players to pick in Fantasy Premier League?

Currently, there only seems to be one Everton player piquing the interest of fantasy football players ahead of the new season. That's shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, whose favourable £4.5 pricing is complemented by home fixtures with Fulham and Wolves in the first three Gameweeks.

Jordan Pickford has been a key player for Everton since his arrival. (Getty Images)