Everton are looking to strengthen all over the pitch and have been given an update on the chances of Jack Harrison returning.

David Moyes takes his Everton squad to the USA with more support staff than players on the flight across the Atlantic.

The rebuild has yet to fully kick in yet despite the best efforts of the Toffees’ boss with the signing of Thierno Barry the only thing for fans to get excited about so far. Charly Alcaraz isn’t a new signing, however, he is a welcome addition this summer nonetheless. There has been plenty of speculation, however, movement in the right direction has been scarce after losing as many as 14 players out of the door at the end of the season.

Moyes is keen to bring one of those who left back to Everton with a fresh start at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, hopefully, being enough of a carrot to persuade Jack Harrison to return after two years on loan from Leeds United. Despite not being entirely popular with the Yorkshire outfit’s fans, the 28-year old looks set to stay at his parent club, for now.

Everton given Jack Harrison update as Farke addresses speculation

Leeds manager Daniel Farke wasn’t in charge when Harrison’s exit was decided but he is keen to give the midfielder a chance to impress given his Premier League experience.

“Overall it depends on how Jack uses his chances,” Farke said. “Firstly, he's under contract right now and knows the league and has many Premier League appearances. I have to say he had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United and a great season under Marcelo (Bielsa) in the Premier League. Of course, it's always tricky if you are for a couple of years away.

“Yes, he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay at the top level. It's also due to his performances he had delivered. Otherwise there wouldn't have been any interest. It was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he's also back with us and also a conversation with him. It totally depends on how he uses his chance.

“I think he is a great guy and a hard worker, pretty reliable. He's proven his work on Premier League level. It's up to him to win the trust and confidence back. It's quite normal.”

What chance does Moyes have of signing Harrison on a permanent deal?

Harrison would be the sort of signing that Moyes could make and then move on to another area knowing that another has been sorted and that he doesn’t have to worry about it. Five goals in 73 games is hardly prolific, but his work rate, tenacity and attitude is exactly what Everton need throughout the team with so many changes both on and off the park. Tekefusa Kubo has been linked from Real Sociedad, but there are no guarantees that a player arriving from Spain will settle straight away.

Under contract until 2028, Everton would have to pay a fee for Harrison and Leeds would be unlikely to want to let such an experienced player leave on the cheap given that it is there first season back in the Premier League. What might change things is the player having been booed when Leeds faced Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Sweden last weekend.

The Championship winners have taken a very deliberate philosophy with their summer recruitment in an attempt to stay up with experience and physicality two main objectives with the players who have been signed. Having not had Harrison at his disposal since taking over at Elland Road, Farke looks unlikely to let his proverbial “new signing” leave any time soon.