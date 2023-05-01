Register
Jamie Carragher praises ‘much improved’ Everton after Leicester City draw

A Liverpool legend praised Everton for their improved performance in the draw with fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st May 2023, 22:21 BST

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher praised Everton for ‘a much-improved performance’ after they battled to a draw at fellow strugglers Leicester City.

The two sides went into the King Power Stadium clash looking for a win that would have boosted their hopes of preserving their Premier League status. It was the hosts that took a narrow lead into half-time as they recovered from falling behind to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty with goals from Calgar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

Things could have been even worse for the Toffees had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford not saved a penalty from England team-mate James Maddison just before half-time to ensure Alex Iwobi’s second-half equaliser ensured his side what could be a crucial point. The result has left Everton in the bottom three but they lie just one point shy of their hosts, who now sit just two points above the relegation zone with a nerve-shredding quartet of games remaining in the season.

Speaking after the game, Carragher believes the Foxes will be ‘a bit flat’ after failing to secure a maximum return and felt Everton can take a number of positives from the game.

He told Sky Sports: “It is a big point but also, the performance, I thought Everton were outstanding.

“Yes, Leicester had that chance to make it 3-1, we will all look back at that, but I think that performance from Everton, we see the crowd there, the reaction, they’re jubilant at the end. I think Leicester will be a bit flat. It was a much improved performance from Everton and as the game went on you felt as if there was going to be one team that was the winner, it was Everton. I think that was one of the best games I’ve seen this season, what was at stake, the way the two teams played, the goals, the penalty miss, and both really going for it at the end, really end-to-end.”

Everton are back in action next Monday evening when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion.

