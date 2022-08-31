Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch admitted that Leeds United got 'really lucky' Everton had a goal disallowed for offside in last night's Premier League draw.

It ended honours even at Elland Road as the Toffees earned a 1-1 stalemate against the Whites.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Gordon gave Everton the lead in the first half before the home side equalised through Luis Sinisterra after the break.

Both sides had their chances to clinch all three points and Frank Lampard's side found the back of the net when Demarai Gray beat Leeds keeper Illan Meslier with a composed finish.

However, the Everton winger was flagged offside - and a VAR check showed it was by the thinnest of margins.

And Marsch confessed Leeds were fortunate to get away with the decision.

What’s been said

The Whites manager told BT Sport: "We knew how dangerous they are on the counter. We did a good job at managing it in many moments but it only takes one the other way to make the game a little bit more difficult and put it in the balance.

"I just saw the offside goal, it was so close and really lucky that it didn't count.

"What I see with our team is a team that is really growing and getting better. Now we can be good with the ball, against the ball, in transition and now we need more goals.

"I'm really pleased in the direction we're going, the players we have and the look of our team right now."

Marsch was irked several times on the touchline as he felt Everton were time-wasting to 'take the energy' out of the Elland Road crowd.

He added: "It was terrible. This is classic. For me, you could see when the Everton players are kicking the ball away in the first minute, they want to take the energy out of Elland Road.

"This is still an entertainment business and I wish the referee would have handled it a little better and created more urgency.