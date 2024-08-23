'His head' - Arne Slot gives Joe Gomez transfer update amid Liverpool exit rumours

Contract expires in June 2027 | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: Arne Slot spoke ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Arne Slot refused to rule out a potential exit for Joe Gomez from Liverpool before the end of the transfer window.

The Dutchman was in a positive mood ahead of his first competitive game at Anfield against Brentford on Sunday with Liverpool already enjoying a winning start at Ipswich Town last week. Since then, there has been plenty of transfer movement and reports and Gomez is one player who’s future is in the balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports earlier in the summer claimed medicals were booked ahead of a potential deal involving Anthony Gordon heading to Liverpool and Gomez heading to Newcastle. Since then, the speculation has been bubbling over his exit despite that move falling through. Chelsea and Aston Villa have been linked with moves and Slot finally had his chance to comment on the situation.

“At this moment I'm expecting everyone to still be here (after deadline). But football can change very quickly.” He said about potential exits before commenting on Gomez. “He's been in the right place for three weeks. He's worked really hard since he came back. He didn't play a lot in the Euros, we had to manage his load, that's why he wasn't in the team last week. This week he had a good week in terms of load. He's one of the players I see new things from.”

He also went onto say that there are four players jostling for minutes at centre-back - which includes Gomez who played juts 17 minutes in pre-season against Sevilla on August 11. The 27-year-old is the club’s longest-serving player currently and was a key figure last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Loading....

Not only did he feature 51 times, 44 of those appearances came out of position at left-back and right-back as injuries to Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold - at different intervals - led to him filling at full-back. His importance to the team last season cannot be understated and he could well play a similar role if there are any absences once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest reports suggest Chelsea could raise funds over a potential move by selling multiple players who are on the fringes. Romelu Lukuku, Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Armando Broja are all set for an exit and it could open up a move for the Liverpool defender. But, as Slot said on transfers earlier: “I'm not worried because I trust the team. I inherited a very good squad. The players showed last weekend that they have earned that trust."