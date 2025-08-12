Everton are among the clubs who have the Brazil international on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Juventus boss Igor Tudor has suggested that Douglas Luiz can remain in his plans for the upcoming season, having been expected to complete a summer departure.

The midfielder joined the Old Lady from Aston Villa for £44 million last year. His move arrived against the backdrop of recording 10 goals and 10 assists for Villa, which helped them finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League. However, Luiz struggled during his maiden campaign at Juve. He made only three Serie A starts and played in only one of their four games at the Club World Cup.

After the Italian giants returned for pre-season duty, Luiz decided not to turn up. He has been linked with several clubs this summer, including Everton and Nottingham Forest as it was claimed he was allowed to leave Juve.

The Toffees are still slightly short in midfield despite signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for £25 million, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner the only other options with significant Premier League experience.

However, Luiz featured for Juve in a 2-1 pre-season win over Borussia Dortmund, having reportedly apologised for going AWOL. The Brazil international came off the bench in the final 25 minutes in an attacking role and that is where Tudor sees Luiz at his best.

The Turin boss said via Goal: "Douglas, in Yildiz's role, sees the goal and has goals in his blood. If I had to choose this system, I'd see him there rather than in front of the defence. I see him there, he can score. The transfer market? I'm working with the players I have available. He came in well, then we'll see what happens."

On Luiz’s actions earlier this summer, Juventus general manager Damien Comoli said: "The player disrespected his team-mates. Everyone must respect the shirt they wear. He then apologised to everyone, players, coaches, and me.”

Juve have reportedly been holding out for a fee of £40 million for Luiz. That figure may be out of Everton’s price range given that they have already spent in excess of £60 million this summer, while Jack Grealish’s loan move is expected to cost in the region of £12 million.

David Moyes’ side still need to sign a right winger, having had bids turned down by Southampton for Tyler Dibling. Olympique Lyonnais also rebuffed an offer for Malick Fofana.

However, Everton have been interested in signing Luiz on a loan deal. The Blues will still have four more loan spots available after Grealish’s arrival from Manchester City is ratified. Moyes will be keen to make the most of them, with Everton failing to do so in recent years.

Last season, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom managed a combined one goal and one assist, while Armando Broja failed to score in 11 games. Although Orel Mangala established himself as a regular starter from Lyon, he suffered an ACL injury in January which meant he did not play again. In the previous season, Arnaut Danjuma spent the majority of his time on the periphery of things.