Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has claimed the most difficult part of the club’s latest points deduction will be lifting themselves once again.

For the second time this season Everton have been charged with breaching profit and sustainability rules and have been docked two points. Previously, they were given a 10-point deduction which, after an appeal, fell to six points. The latest reports have told us that the club will appeal the decision and will be hoping to have another positive result from that process.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news breaking today means they have dropped a place to 16th, as they sit just two points above Luton Town in 18th. With seven games left in the season, they will face four of the bottom seven including Luton, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford but it is another difficult setback which could have huge consequences.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, former striker Campbell gave his reaction to the points deduction, claiming it will be hugely difficult for Everton’s squad to take. “When you do the business, you don’t expect the points to be taken away off you.” He began.

“So you have to get yourself up to go again. That will be the toughest part for Sean Dyche. Those 10 points galvanised the whole club but we’re really at the business end of the season now, two points isn’t the end of the world. But they are going to have to appeal it as that win against Burnley that essentially means it was a draw, having two points taken off. As a player, you feel pretty vindicated and targeted and you’re not going to be happy because it feels like your club is being victimised.”