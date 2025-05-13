Liam Delap transfer latest as 'strong pitch' made for Everton summer target

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Liam Delap.

Everton could be braced to miss out on signing Liam Delap.

The striker is on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window. David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad and the top end of the pitch is expected to be improved.

As things stand, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will leave the club next month at the end of his contract. A previous contract offer has not been on the table since Moyes returned as manager in January.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja will return to Chelsea after a season-long loan and he is unlikely to be signed on a permanent deal. Youssef Chermiti, meanwhile, has been plagued by injury this campaign and has struggled for minutes in recent weeks.

Delap has enjoyed a fine season for Ipswich Town despite their relegation from the Premier League. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

With Ipswich being demoted back to the Championship, Delap has a release clause of £30 million that is able to be triggered. Everton are not the only club battling for his signature, though. Manchester United have been heavily linked along with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Liam Delap transfer latest

And according to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, United feel that they can prise Delap to Old Trafford if they are crowned Europa League champions when they face Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao next week.

Jacobs posted on X: “Manchester United are optimistic of signing Liam Delap if they win the #UEL. United and Chelsea are currently the two leading Premier League clubs considering triggering Liam Delap’s £30m clause, which is active now Ipswich are relegated.

“Delap is waiting to see who gets what at the end of the season, but #MUFC have made a strong pitch already. He is the number one striker target, and United have the financial means to sign both Delap and Matheus Cunha early in the window if they can reach an agreement with both players. Chelsea have a number of striker options with Delap well-known to Enzo Maresca and #CFC’s recruitment team. Delap wants to make a decision before he leaves for the Under-21 European Championship.”

What Moyes has said about Liam Delap

Moyes has already accepted that Everton may be down the pecking order when it comes to potentially signing Delap. Speaking earlier this month before Everton’s 2-2 draw against Ipswich, the Blues manager said: "He would be one who we would certainly have an interest in. I think what he probably has to look at will probably be bigger than what we are. So, we would certainly be interested if he was interested in us. That’s for sure."

Along with a new striker, Everton are expected to bolster several other positions in the summer. As things stand, 14 members of the current squad are out of contract and there are decisions to be made.

The Toffees will be left short of wingers with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom’s respective loan deals from Leeds United and Napoli and that is an area of the set-up that will need attention. Moyes could also seek reinforcements in midfield, centre-back and left-back.