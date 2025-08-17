Everton had an offer rejected to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

Malick Fofana has given an update on his future after being the subject of a transfer bid from Everton.

The Toffees are trying to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window and have had Fofana on their radar. The 20-year-old recorded 11 goals and six assists in 41 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais last season.

However, with Lyon enduring financial difficulties, having initially been relegated to Ligue 2 by French football finance watchdog DNCG before winning their appeal to stay in the top flight, they have needed sales. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Perri (Leeds United) have left this summer and Fofana is another prized asset who would raise funds.

What’s been said

Everton’s offer of £31.5 million was turned down by Lyon. And he showed why the Blues are keen on the opening day of the 2025-26 season as he assisted Georges Mikautadze’s goal in their 1-0 victory at Lens yesterday. After the triumph, Fofana was asked whether he will remain at Les Gones come the end of the transfer window.

He replied: "If I stay at OL? Trick question. In football, anything can happen. If I stay, it will be by being happy to stay at Lyon. That's it, we'll see. It's not that I want to leave, but if we have a good opportunity, we'll see."

There have been suggestions that Fofana would be seeking a move to a club in the Champions League if he is to depart Lyon. Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Belgium international as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who was sold to Bayern Munich for £65 million. Arne Slot is hoping to add to his attacking options, with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak top of the Reds’ wish list.

Speaking to Lyon-based newspaper Le Progres earlier this summer, Lyon technical director Matthieu Louis-Jean said: “We're working hard to make the team as competitive as possible for the start of the championship. Of course, we mustn't forget where we were a few weeks ago, which was close to relegation to Ligue 2. So we've prepared for several scenarios with the restrictions imposed by the DNCG, which gives us more work.

"Between Rayan (Cherki) and Lucas (Perri), Adryelson, Jordan Veretout, Duje (Caleta-Car) probably in the next few hours, we've already done a good part. There's still a little bit missing, but there's still a month of market left. Now we're also going to position ourselves on the arrivals

"We've committed to a certain number of sales. It's not certain that it will be Malick (Fofana). The problem with Malick is that he's an excellent player, so it's clear that we'll be attacked now, tomorrow, in six months, in a year. After that, we'll decide based on the offers that come in.

“Now, here we are, we have a sales agreement signed with the DNCG. The names of the players are not important to me. What's important is to have the most competitive team possible for the start of the season."

Everton transfer plans

Everton remain in pursuit of strengthening their wide options despite signing Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. David Moyes’ squad does not have a recognised right-winger and it’s a position that the Toffees boss is trying to bolster.

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is also on Everton’s radar. The Blues have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the 19-year-old so far, with the Saints valuing him at around £50 million. Dibling has missed Southampton’s opening two games of this season, with head coach Will Still admitting that the winger has not been in the right headspace amid Everton’s interest.