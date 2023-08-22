The Troyes forward is a cheap alternative to the likes of Che Adams, whom Everton seem to like.

Everton have reportedly added Troyes forward Mama Balde to their list of attacking targets as their search for goals continues.

Balde, 27, has featured off the wing or down the centre and he netted 12 goals and four assists in Ligue 1 last season in what was a strong return for a side that finished the season relegated to Ligue 2.

Che Adams is a key target but the club have been at a strong point with Southampton in negotiations in recent months. However, a £15m fee is still very much being agreed.

It becomes an even more potent issue due to the issues suffered by Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and their lack of goalscoring prowess as a squad, but Balde could be a strong and financially sound decision to make. That being said, who is Balde?

Who is Balde?

Born in Bissau, Guinea-Bissa, he spent most of his youth days at Sintrense in Portugal, before joining Sporting on a free transfer, ashe joined their U19 setup.

Once stepping into Sporting’s U23 side, he failed to make the jump to the first team and eventually was sold to Dijon in 2019 where he netted 13 goals in 57 appearances.

Next up was a move to Troyes just two seasons later; his time there is now the longest spell of his career after two seasons. His 65 appearances brought 15 goals and seven assists in 65 games - and his 12 goals last season was the best return of his career so far.

What is the latest transfer news?

According to TalkSport, Everton are interested in signing Troyes striker Balde after seeing their £12million offer for Adams rejected.

Burnley and Sheffield United are also in the running for Balde, who is believed to be available for around £7m.

He is certainly a more affordable option than any of their other targets - which will certainly keep the owners happy - and he could be a solid acquisition to go alongside Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma in the forward department.

What would Balde offer Everton?

Standing at 1.76m, the forward is blessed with a sharp turn of pace which would certainly benefit Everton, as Maupay and Calvert-Lewin are not classed as ‘fast players’.

His statistics show him rank in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons which would be another huge advantage - a mobile, quick and direct forward could work well on his own or alongside another forward for Dyche.