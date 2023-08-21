The former Liverpool target had a nightmare start to life at Chelsea against West Ham.

Liverpool fans certainly enjoyed Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham over the weekend, as former target Moises Caicedo produced a nightmare display on his debut.

The former Brighton midfielder was subject to a £111m bid from the Reds, as they attempted to hijack Chelsea’s approach. It saw the London club broker a record-breaking £115m fee to secure his services which left Liverpool struggling once again to find a defensive-midfielder.

Their transfer shortcomings saw them turn to the little-known Wataru Endo from Stuttgart; the 30-year-old cost just £16m and brings a huge amount of experience and an ability to fill the role that had been played by Alexis Mac Allister in their first two games.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s departures are huge losses no doubt - as is James Milner’s - and Liverpool were bested on two occasions by Chelsea’s riches as they also beat them to the signuature of Romeo Lavia.

A highly-entertaining and competitive 1-1 draw between the two sides on the opening weekend of the Premier League added further heat to their off-pitch rivalry and fans have certainly not held back after Caicedo’s Chelsea debut.

Subbed on in the second half, the 21-year-old was sloppy in possession, uncharacteristically poor in the tackle and was beaten far too easily during his 29-minute performance.

It was capped off by a sloppy challenge which gave West Ham, and Lucas Paqueta, the chance to extend their lead to two goals - which the Brazilian promptly did.

The performance was instantly discussed by Liverpool fans on social media, who certainly enjoyed seeing his poor start after opting to choose Chelsea over their club. One fan even posted a picture of a notepad which had the title ‘Caicedo Mistakes’ prior to his substitution stipulating he was going to note down every small mistake that Britain’s biggest-ever signing showed against David Moyes’ side.

One fan tweeted: ‘Liverpool won, United lost and a Caicedo disaster-class led to a loss. A weekend to remember.

Whilst another commented: ‘Caicedo will regret that move’.

One Chelsea fan even called into TalkSport to offer Liverpool the midfielder after his nightmare showing: ‘I wish Liverpool took Caicedo, I wish he went to Liverpool, I’ll drive him there myself, I’m an uber driver and ill drive him there for free, i don’t care if he gives me a 1 star 2 star or 3, he is a disgrace’.

A poor cameo is likely to be distant memory in the coming months for Caicedo given his previous form at Brighton.

However, there’s no doubt that fans are pleased they didn’t pay over the odds for the midfielder, thanks to Chelsea’s persistance.