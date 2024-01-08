The Everton midfielder has generated interest from top clubs even before his move to England in 2022.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly the subject of varying degrees of interest from Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been a key player since arriving in a £35m deal from Lille in 2022 and has gone onto make 56 appearances in a season-and-a-half on Merseyside. 21 of them have come this season and he's managed two goals and one assists across all competitions in what has been a good season's showing so far.

His reputation has been enhanced due to his performances this season and his blossoming international career with the Belgium national team; he has been a key starter in midfield since the World Cup and his figures have improved greatly from last season.

In terms of the latest reports, Belgium journalist Sasha Tavolieri has claimed that 'intensive talks' are taking place between Arsenal and Everton and Onana is reportedly keen on the move. He wrote that Onana's priority is to remain in the Premier League and that 'things could develop quickly'.

Another club linked with a move is Man United who have 'initiated talks' with the midfielder, according to FootballTransfers. The report states there is a potential for Scott McTominay to go in the other direction to help ease United's financial issues with financial fair play, but given the Scottish international's form this season (six goals, one assist) it seems unlikely he would want to leave the club he has been at since the age of five. But the club is struggling in the midfield positions with Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat's poor form and Casemiro's injury.

And lastly, Barcelona have also been linked with a move. This comes from Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez who claims Barca are leading the race but Everton are demanding a fee of around £60m (€70m). With his contract set to run for another three years, the Toffees are in a good place in terms of demanding a huge profit on his potential sale. Plus, at it stands, it could see a small bidding war commence if Arsenal's mid-season move is to be believed.

Their perilous financial position means that the club may have to seriously consider selling what is one of their best assets and best players in order to satisfy and ward off any further FFP breaches following their 10-point deduction. However, it would give them the chance to flesh out their squad mid-season.