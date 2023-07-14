Dele Alli opened up about time spent in rehab and abuse suffered as a child when speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap.

Manchester United and Chelsea stars have led the flood of support for Everton man Dele Alli online after the midfielder opened up on his off-the-pitch mental health battles.

The 27-year-old sat down with Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast to open up about recent time spent in rehab after an addiction to sleeping pills . The Toffees star also spoke of his childhood trauma and being sexually abused as a six-year-old boy.

Alli said: "[My childhood is] something I haven't really spoken about that much, to be honest. I mean, I think there were a few incidents that could give you kind of a brief understanding.

"So, at six, I was molested by my mum's friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back. At seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs.

"An older person told me that they wouldn't stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I'd have the drugs, that was eight. Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man."

Alli gave the interview after having left rehab treatment for his addiction just three weeks ago and criticised the tabloid press for forcing him to speak so soon on his recovery.

More than 27,000 people commented on the player's Instagram post where he shared news of the podcast's release.

New Spurs star James Maddison wrote: "Proud of you brother! Love you always."

There were also emojis of love and support from Chelsea players Raheem Sterling and Ben Chiwell, as well as Manchester United men Harry Maguire and Mason Mount.

Alli is currently on the books at Everton but hasn't featured for the Toffees since last August having spent a short loan spell with Fenerbache last season.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin wrote: "Extremely proud of you bro."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was also in the comments to profess his love for 'D' as former Manchester United man Antonio Valencia and ex-teammate Javier Hernandez also applauded Alli.

Former Spurs and Arsenal talisman Emmanuel Adebayor wrote: "Be strong brother, everything will be fine."

After the interview was released, Everton released a statement and said: "The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.

"Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required.

"The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance. The Club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff. Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing."

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) also thanked Alli for his bravery in speaking out about abuse suffered as a child. An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Dele Alli has shown great courage in revealing the abuse he suffered in his childhood. Speaking out on sexual abuse whenever it happened can be very daunting with survivors sometimes feeling guilt, shame or confusion.”

“The impact of child sexual abuse can be devastating, and can continue into adulthood. It’s crucial that the safety and protection of all children remains a clear priority for all those in positions of authority.”

