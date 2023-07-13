Three reasons why Ashley Young is a very smart signing for Everton

Ashley Young has officially become Everton’s first signing of the summer transfer window after joining on a free transfer and, despite his age, he should be set to play a big role at the club next season.

Young, 38, was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and the versatile defender is set to offer to Sean Dyche, and Everton, a big boost. He has transitioned into a dependable full-back in his later years and will help cover a position of weakness in the current squad.

Whilst some fans may desire more ‘exciting’ signings, Young stands as a sensible, cost-efficient and shrewd deal that will certainly help them improve.

Goals are a huge problem, yes, but full-back has been a huge area of concern. In light of the completion of his deal, we’ve decided to look at three reasons why this signing is a great deal for Everton.

Full-Back Issues

Everton’s current full-back options include a 34-year-old Seamus Coleman, a developing Nathan Patterson and the extremely conservative Vitalyi Mykolenko, as well as the Ben Godfrey, who can also fill in on either flank. But it’s clear that position is an area of weakness for Dyche.

Young offers both versatility and availability - and both are extremely needed. He played 29 times in the league last season as a back-up option at Villa, playing the majority of his games at right-back. Plus, he can also play slightly further forward in midfield if needed, as shown by his exploits during the 2021/22 season.

With Mykolenko being the only natural left-back, it makes sense Young would be competing for a starting place on that side, given that Patterson and Coleman are both natural right-backs. His signing brings added cover and experience for both flanks as well as giving Dyche an alternative squad option.

Consistent form

Whilst Young is in the final years of his career, the former Manchester United star has actually been a reliable figure for the last few years, both with his availability and form and remains in a strong physical condition, despite his age.

Last season he proved he was a difficult full-back to contend with for wingers; according to TacticallyMatt on Twitter, Young tackled 75.5% of attackers looking to take him on which ranked higher than the current Everton trio of Coleman, Mykolenko, and Patterson, who managed 65.5%, 54.9%, and 54.7% respectively.

He was disposed on average 0.22 times per 90 minutes - a figure that was also better than the aforementioned trio. That should result in more security at the back whilst simultaneously meaning we should see more composure on the ball, which could help Everton beat the press, produce a better build-up and ultimately be better going forward.

Price

Considering the financial restraints that Everton currently find themselves in, a free transfer is a deal that will certainly keep all parties happy.

After allowing the likes of Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Asmir Begovic to leave, as well as multiple loan players, their wages have freed up space in the budget and, consequently, signings should follow in due course following Young’s arrival.