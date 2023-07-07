Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was not happy with the accusations thrown his way by former England teammate Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher have rekindled their famous spat as the Manchester United and Liverpool clashed over Steven Gerrard's move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager becomes the latest high-profile name to move to the country as Saudi state continues to grow the power they wield over the footballing world.

It comes as Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is reportedly on the verge of a move to Al-Hilal thanks to a mammoth contract offer and the transfers of Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves this summer.

Carragher and Ferdinand have clashed before in their punditry roles and now the ex-United man has fired more shots towards the Liverpool man.

During his FIVE programming, which was shared on Twitter, Ferdinand said: "Jamie. Jamie Carragher. Where are you, man? I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. Oh, Bernardo Silva, I can't believe it. It's a disgrace, it needs investigating, this league, et cetera.

"Steven Gerrard's gone. You used to carry his boots and his bag at Anfield to games. Your boy's gone over there and I've not heard a peep out of you. I've not heard how disappointed you are. I want to see him say 'I can't believe Stevie's gone there'.

"I'm actually buzzing for any of the guys that have gone out to Saudi. Because it's Saudi, people are going mad, but all these other countries and leagues over the years have done exactly the same thing."

Sharing the video online, many football fans were quick to accuse Ferdinand of hypocrisy. One user wrote: "This is the definition of the phrase people who are in glass houses should not throw stones, Rio Ferdinand acting like he’s the voice for good is truly hilarious."

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher are not the best of friends (Image: Getty Images)

Indeed, that was the line of attack taken up by Carragher when hitting back at the criticism. He wrote: "Never criticised Silva, Benzema, Neves or SG, I don’t like Saudi trying to buy football like they have Golf.

"I knew you’d be all over it @rioferdy5 like you were in Qatar! That's why you refused to do the opening game for @BBCMOTD didn’t want to criticise your paymaster!"

