Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rio Ferdinand has ripped into Dominic Calvert-Lewin following Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old had little effect as Sean Dyche’s men came unstuck late on at the Etihad. A brace from Erling Haaland broke through a fierce Toffees resistance after they kept the champions at bay for 71 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up the other end, Everton barely laid a glove on City, managing just one shot on target. Calvert-Lewin was tasked with leading the line on his own and struggled to make an impact.

John Stones and Ruben Dias managed to handle his physicality well despite the latter being manhandled by him on the byline at one stage. Post-match criticism focused on Calvert-Lewin after he drew another blank.

That is now no goal in 13 Premier League appearances for Everton, with his last strike coming against West Ham United in October. While working as a pundit, Manchester United legend Ferdinand was also unimpressed by Calvert-Lewin’s performance - urging him to stop panicking in front of goal.

“It’s tough up there, being isolated on your own against a machine and a team like Man City, it is difficult,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports. “But you do get moments, you need to hold the ball up for your team and you need to bring other players into the game more than he has.