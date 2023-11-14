Man Utd man handed suspension for Everton clash after key rule change results in ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be forced to watch his side’s next game against Everton from the stands as he serves a suspension for his touchline conduct.

The Red Devils earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory in their last game against Luton Town with Swedish defender Victor Lindelof scoring the match-winning goal at Old Trafford.

The victory moves the team up to sixth in the Premier League table and marks their fourth win in their last five league matches, even if their cup form - at home and abroad - has been disappointing.

The match was ultimately a tense affair despite United’s dominance in possession and an under-pressure Ten Hag reflected the mood of the game when he was booked for a disagreement with the fourth official over a throw-in.

The booking marked Ten Hag’s third of the season which is now enough to see him serve a one match touchline ban. In previous years the threshold had been four bookings but in a bid to crack down on dissent it has been reduced to three. If the United boss reaches eight bookings he will also receive a two-match ban while 16 will see him sent to an FA hearing.

Reflecting on the ban, Ten Hag said: “Yes, that’s the way (it is), so I have to accept that. It’s not nice but I’m sure we’ll prepare for Everton and my coaching staff will take over, they are very competent to do the job. (I was booked for) a moment so clear, it was a throw-in. But it was the second time. I was on top of it and it was so clear and obviously our ball. It was my remark, therefore, I got booked.”

