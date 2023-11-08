Liverpool and Manchester City meet in a huge title showdown at the end of November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City have been hit with an injury blow just weeks before their crucial Premier League encounter against the Reds at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are aiming to win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season and have started their title defence in fine form with 27 points from 11 games, putting them top of the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No team in English football history has ever been crowned champions in four consecutive campaigns and one of Man City’s greatest threats to that coveted record is 2020 winners Liverpool, who are targeting their second title in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Liverpool look a rejuvenated outfit from the one that failed to qualify for the Champions League last term and have picked up an impressive 24 points from 11 matches. The two titans of English football meet for the first time this season in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday 25 November, but one man who will not be involved in the clash is Manchester City defender John Stones.

Stones has been pivotal to City’s success under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, but has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions this term.

The ex-Everton man missed the start of the season with a hip injury and only recently returned to action in October. However, his injury woes escalated this season when he was forced at half-time during his side’s 3-0 victory over BSC Young Boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: “I feel so sorry for him. He is so important for what he does.”

When asked about the extent of his injury, the Man City boss added: “It is a muscular injury, it will be a while. It is a pity, it is bad news for us. I don’t know how long.”