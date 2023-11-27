The Manchester United star spoke after the 3-0 victory at Goodison Park in support.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a classy message to Everton following the 3-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Fernandes, 29, captained his side to an away victory against the Toffees as goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial added to Everton's woes in what was their first game since receiving their 10-point deduction.

Following the weekend's results, Sean Dyche's side currently sit joint-bottom with Burnley in 19th place above the Clarets thanks to their superior goal difference. Elsewhere, to make matters worse, there were wins for Bournemouth and Luton who occupy the two spots ahead of Everton.

In the aftermath of the game, Fernandes spoke to the United media and he spoke openly and honestly as he gave his support to Everton following their recent punishment for breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules.

"It was important for us" Fernandes began. "We know what Everton have been through. For the (Everton) players it is not fair and it is from long ago and they are suffering from something they have nothing to do with."

Fans were quick to applaud the Portuguese star for his words on social media, with many stating how he had earned their respect following what was a classy gesture in this modern day of media trained players.

One fan wrote: 'Respect to Bruno for voicing his opinion in defence of #EFC ‘s unfair 10 point deduction. Need more players to push the envelope on this.'

While another said: 'Fair play to him for saying that.'

Furthermore, one United fan even offered some condolence and predicted Everton to avoid the drop: 'Don't worry lads, you’ll definitely escape relegation this season, just wasn’t your day today with the finishing but you’ll get there, from a United fan.'

Everton will face a busy schedule of eight games in 30 days in December starting with a trip to face Nottingham Forest on December 2.