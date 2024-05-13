'Moment of madness' - Sky Sports team explain why Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was shown yellow
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained why Dominic Calvert-Lewin was yellow carded against Sheffield United despite being pushed to the ground over the weekend.
The Toffees signed off at Goodison Park for this season with a 1-0 victory over the already-relegated Sheffield United. It marked their fourth win in five games since losing 6-0 to Chelsea last month and Sean Dyche has steered his side away from relegation for a second consecutive season.
Calvert-Lewin assisted Abdoulaye Doucoure for the winning goal but he was involved in a puzzling incident with Sheffield player Jack Robinson. After the pair contested a ball in the air, Robinson proceeded to square up to the Everton forward and push him to the ground while play continued behind him. When the dust had settled, Calvert-Lewin was given a yellow card to the dismay of the home crowd as Dyche looked on in disbelief.
So, what happened? Presenter Rob Wotton on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch described the incident as a ‘moment of madness’ as he asked Gallagher why Calvert-Lewin was brandished with a caution. “It’s an interesting clip because if you watch this, I think Robinson’s at the opinion that Calvert-Lewin has thrown an elbow at him.” He began.
“He’s so adamant and he shoves him in front of the assistant referee, so he tells the referee he shoved him in the chest and it’s a yellow card for both. I’m at the opinion that he thinks Calvert-Lewin has thrown an elbow at him or tried to.” He is then asked whether a yellow was the right call to which Gallagher replied ‘Yes, because he is stood next to him’.
It is certainly a strange interpretation from the former referee as it is Robinson who commits the clear and obvious foul which is worthy of a yellow, or perhaps more, and the fact that Calvert-Lewin is also given a caution makes little to no sense, given the two incidents both players engage in are worlds apart.
