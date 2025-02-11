Everton injury update on Dwight McNeil and Armando Broja.

David Moyes has admitted Dwight McNeil is not close to returning to action for Everton.

The versatile forward has missed the past two months because of a knee injury. His last game was the 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4 December.

McNeil had to undergo surgery earlier this month and he now works his way back to full fitness. While the Blues have won their past three Premier League matches before tomorrow night’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Moyes is short of attacking options. McNeil has recorded four goals and three assists so far this term.

Injury latest

However, both McNeil and Broja may not be unavailable for another six weeks. Everton boss Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “I don't think there is any real update on the dates. I'm still waiting on getting time scales on where they are but still the best part of six weeks for the two is my gut feeling.”

Everton are set to be without seven players against Premier League leaders Liverpool for the final derby at Goodison Park. Nathan Patterson remains absent with a hamstring issue while Seamus Coleman (calf) is still not fit. Orel Mangala is sidelined for the rest of the campaign after the Lyon loanee suffered a ruptured ACL.

Potential boost

But Vitalii Mykolenko, who was absent for the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Bournemouth last weekend, has resumed training and could make a return.

Meanwhile, James Garner has been thrown into the deep end after recently returning from a long-term back injury. The midfielder has started the past two games but was withdrawn in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth as he looked fatigued.

Fellow midfielder Tim Ireogbunam has only recently recovered from a foot injury that kept him out for three months and is also building fitness. Moyes added: “We're really short on our squad at the moments, our numbers. Losing Mangala has meant [Garner has had to play]. We have also got Tim on the way back so he's a little bit in that situation. We were wary of how we were going to get minutes into him without overplaying him.

“Tim is getting back and getting ready to play. Jimmy has done a really good job but he picked up a few bits and looked as if he was tiring towards the end of the game so it was the right thing to do to take him off.”