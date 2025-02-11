Everton injury news on Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell has declared that Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are set to return for Everton sooner than expected.

The Toffees are down to just one senior striker in Beto after a luckless run of injuries. Broja sustained an ankle injury in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough United last month. The initial timeframe was that he would be unavailable for up to 12 weeks having been stretchered off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Chermiti has not played a senior game this season. He suffered a freak foot injury on the eve of the campaign, having caught the eye in pre-season. After playing a couple of games for the under-21s, the Portugal youth international then picked up a thigh problem.

The Blues did want to sign a new centre-forward before the winter transfer window closed on February 3. However, there was a paucity of options available and Everton had no domestic loan spots free in their squad.

And another reason why a deal was not sanctioned was because Broja and Chermiti will be back earlier than initially scheduled. Speaking to Everton’s media department, director of football Thelwell said: “We know there is a gap in provisions at the moment. We have got three injuries to three very good strikers. We did look long and hard in the window to see if we could recruit a striker but those players are very expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Broja coming back earlier than expected, with Chermiti coming back earlier than we expected, we made a decision collectively to stick with what we have got. Beto did great last week scoring a couple of goals, let's see if he can score a couple more and in between times, we get those two strikers back to us and they can prove they're very capable to help us win in some games.”

Everton have had tight financial restrictions since Thelwell joined the club in February 2022. They have twice fallen foul of Premier League profit and sustainability rules, resulting in a combined eight-point deduction last season.

There have been significant cost-cutting measures put in place to improve the situation, with players such as Richarlison, Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey being sold.

Thelwell revealed that circa £225 million in player sales have been raised in the past three years and just £145 million spent - leading to a net spend of -£80 million. And given how much the situation has improved, Thelwell admitted he did not want to waste money in January which would subsequently hinder their scope to spend in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelwell added: “We are coming out of a tunnel. We can see the light but in our reality we are not quite out of that tunnel. I feel we are in fairly good shape and that gives us a real strong opportunity to attack the market and start to develop a team that is capable of getting back to winning trophies and getting into Europe and befitting of the world-class stadium we are going to be moving into.”