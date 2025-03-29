Mykolenko, Ndiaye, McNeil: full Everton injury list and potential return games

Everton trio Iliman Ndiaye, Vitalli Mykolenko and Dwight McNeil. Picture: Getty Images | Everton trio Iliman Ndiaye, Vitalli Mykolenko and Dwight McNeil. Picture: Getty Images

Everton injury news on Iliman Ndiaye, Vitalli Mykolenko, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evertonians will be disappointed there is no game this weekend. The feelgood factor has very much returned to the blue half of Merseyside - courtesy of David Moyes. Some might have been sceptical when the Scot returned to the hot seat for a second stint. The old adage is never go back in football.

However, Moyes has undoubtedly won over any of his early detractors. Replacing Sean Dyche, Moyes was tasked with ensuring Everton avoiding a Premier League relegation battle. That has been achieved already, with the Toffees some 17 points clear of the bottom three. They are unbeaten in their past nine league games, earning a 1-1 draw against West Ham before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Everton out of the FA Cup, they have to wait a little longer to return to action. But it gives them additional time to prepare for one of their biggest games of the season as the Blues make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Moyes never won a Merseyside derby Anfield during his first stint in charge of Everton between 2002-2013. He would relish a triumph and supporters would relish to hand the Reds a blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title. The last meeting last month was a firecracker, with James Tarkowski’s 97th-minute equaliser earning a 2-2 draw at Goodison before a melee ensued after the full-time whistle. Everton midfielder Abodulaye Doucoure was sent-off but so was Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, head coach Arne Slot and assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff.

Everton do have injury concerns heading into the showdown, though. As things stand, here’s a look at who is currently on the treatment table and when they could be back.

Vitalii Mykolenko - thigh

Everton’s regular left-back suffered his issue in Ukraine’s 3-0 Nations League loss to Belgium. He was forced off in the second half, with head coach Serhiy Rebrov admitting that Mykolenko’s setback was ‘serious’. Rebrov said: “Unfortunately, he has an injury. He will do an MRI; we'll see. I know Vitalii. If he didn't continue playing, then the injury was really serious.” The 25-year-old has returned to Merseyside for scans but he may be doubtful to feature in the Merseyside derby.

Potential return game: Liverpool (A), Wednesday 2 April.

Dwight McNeil - knee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile forward has been out significantly longer than many projected, with his last outing coming in a 4-0 win over Wolves on 4 December. McNeil had to undergo surgery last month and he has been working his way back to full fitness. Moyes admitted that the ex-Burnley man will still need time after the international break, although he was photographed back in training on Friday.

Possible return: April

Iliman Ndiaye - knee

Everton’s eight-goal talisman sustained his MCL problem in the previous Merseyside derby. Ndiaye has been working his way back to full fitness but is another who Moyes confessed will need time to get fit after the international break. Ndiaye has been snapped back in training, which is a good sign.

Potential return: April

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

The striker is still on the comeback trail from a serious issue he suffered during a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He is in a similar position to Ndiaye and McNeil in terms of needing more time to recover.

Potential return: April

Orel Mangala - ACL

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won’t play for Everton again this term. He ruptured his ACL in January and was forced to have an operation.