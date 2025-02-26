Arne Slot has been given a touchline ban after being sent-off following Liverpool’s Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline ban.

Slot and assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff have been punished after being sent off by referee Michael Oliver following the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier this month.

It was alleged that both ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour’ towards a match official. Slot has been handed a £70,000 fine and Hulshoff hit with a £7,000 payment. It means that the pair will not be in the dugout for tonight’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Anfield and next weekend’s encounter against Southampton. Instead, Johnny Heitinga will take charge of the Reds.

Slot and Hulshoff will be back for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday 16 March.

In addition, Liverpool and Everton have been fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing ‘to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way’. A melee broke out with Reds midfielder Curtis Jones and the Blues’ Abdoulaye Doucoure being issued red cards.

Statement in full

An FA statement said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff in relation to the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday 12 February.

“It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. Everton and Liverpool admitted the charges, and the Regulatory Commission imposed £65,000 and £50,000 fines on them respectively following a hearing.

“It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 fine.

“It was alleged that the Liverpool assistant head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It was further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off. Sipke Hulshoff admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £7,000 fine.

“The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course.”

What Slot said

Slot admitted that emotions got the better of him on the night and, in hindsight, he would have acted differently. He said: “There’s an ongoing process now and I have to respect that we have to respect that so I can’t go into details. I think what happened was that the extra time — the intentional five minutes ended up being eight.

“The emotions got the better of me. If I look back at that, I would love to do it differently. I’m hoping to do it differently next time as well. But what has exactly been said or what has happened, I just told you that there’s an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”