Iliman Ndiaye is sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in Everton’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a victory that was full of resolve and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What made the triumph at Palace more impressive was the paucity of senior players at Moyes' disposal. Just 13 outfielders travelled to South London but goals from Beto and Charly Alcaraz on his full debut delivered a gutsy success.

Everton will hope to get some of their players back for the visit of Manchester United on Saturday. The number of those unavailable has the potential to undermine the momentum the Blues are building.

Ndiaye latest

It was a hammer blow when Iliman Ndiaye limped off against Liverpool in the first half. The Senegal international has been a talismanic figure since arriving from Marseille last summer, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances. But he faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. Speaking at his pre-Palace press conference, Moyes could only say that Ndiaye would be out for at least a few weeks.

The Everton boss said: "He's got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great. Not sure how long it'll be -- it will certainly be a few weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters will be hoping that Ndiaye can make a swift recovery but it will be determined on the extent of his injury. On X, the account @physiocout provides football injury analysis and has assessed Ndiaye's issue.

If the former Sheffield United man has sustained a grade-two tear, he could be out for as little as three weeks. But if the injury is determined as grade three, Ndiaye could be unavailable for as long as 10 weeks.

A post on the account said: "Iliman Ndiaye will be out for a few weeks after suffering an MCL injury. 'Ili’s got a medial ligament injury. It’s not looking great at the moment,' said Moyes.

"Scans will determine the length of the injury. Recovery Times: Grade 2: 3-6 weeks. Grade 3: 6-10 weeks We're unsure whether it's a moderate or high-grade MCL strain though."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury round-up

Everton will welcome back at least one player against United. Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent-off after the Liverpool draw for celebrating in front of the away fans. His actions sparked a melee, with Reds midfielder Curtis Jones also given his marching orders. Doucoure had to serve a one-match suspension but will again be available.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson missed a third successive game with a hamstring complaint. The next in line to return after the right-back could be Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and captain Seamus Coleman (calf). Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee) are all long-term issues while Orel Mangala won’t play again this term after rupturing his ACL.