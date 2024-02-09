Everton remain in relegation danger for the third season running and their Premier League rivals are monitoring their situation like hawks. If the Toffees fail to escape the bottom three again, they may need to consider cashing in on some of their star players, and clubs have already been eyeing up potential swoops and a potential chance to pounce.

Amadou Onana was subject to heavy interest during the January transfer window but Everton were firm on not losing the midfielder halfway through a crucial season. However, that isn't the end of the matter as Football Insider has reported that Newcastle United are 'very keen' on bringing Onana to St James' Park once the season come to a close.

The Magpies already snapped up Anthony Gordon last summer for an impressive £45 million, and now they are looking to acquire another talent from Goodison Park. The report claims that Newcastle have 'compiled extensive scouting reports' on Onana and they view the 22-year-old as a 'real upgrade' on their current midfield options.

Eddie Howe's side could be cashing in on some of their own players this summer, with Bruno Guimarães the man potentially being sacrificed to raise funds. Everton signed the Belgium international in 2022 from Lille for £33 million and he quickly established himself as a key player in the engine room. Despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, Onana can also operate centrally and further forward, making him a versatile option for his team.