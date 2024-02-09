Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reiterated the threat of Everton in the build-up to their Premier League this weekend.

Everton travel to the reigning champions in dismal form, winning just one of their last 10 in all competitions while City have won 10 on the bounce including the 3-1 victory at Goodison Park in late December. Sean Dyche's side are facing the unenviable task of facing City at the Etihad who currently have a fully-fit squad - a statistic that is certainly incredible as they are the only side in the league to have no official absentees. Guardiola complimented Dyche's side in his press conference ahead of the game, claiming Everton have always been a tough opponent.

"Just continue like we have done for many years [when asked about if his side need to do anything different], I said when the results were maybe not good, I knew that our level was more decent, we were playing good. But tomorrow, 12:30, we got direct to play football game so be ready, and that's it. Since I arrived, Everton always took results here I don't know why! But maybe because they are good, so we have to be ready. I have a huge respect for Sean Dyche, my record against his sides in the past are irrelevant. Congratulations to him on 300 games in the Premier League, you don’t achieve that unless you are good."

The narrative is that Everton are walking into a hopeless situation with many already marking this game as a comfortable City win - but that's exactly how it was last season. Frank Lampard took a side languishing in 16th to the Etihad to face a City side chasing down Arsenal. Lampard's back five were beaten in the first half by a Haaland goal and all hope looked lost.