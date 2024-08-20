Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Recent reports claimed that Everton had eyed the Arsenal attacker.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Everton target Eddie Nketiah, according to the latest reports.

The Toffees have tried and failed to acquire multiple targets this summer and have been linked with bringing in a striker with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final year of his current deal. Reports from Fabrizio Romano have told fans to ‘keep an eye’ on the forward as he could exit late in the window and now he’s confirmed that Forest are hoping to sign one of two forwards that includes Nketiah.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Forest’s transfer plans: ‘Nottingham Forest have sent bids for both Santiago Giménez and Eddie Nketiah, initial proposals rejected. #NFFC will end up signing only one striker but talks continue on both sides to make decision soon.’

Giménez, valued around £34m (€40.00m) was a key figure for Liverpool manager Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, netting 26 times and he’s already began the season in fine form with four goals and two assists in just three games. His 53 goals in 89 games is impressive and he is the more experienced forward with a better record when it comes to the Arsenal forward. Nketiah, 25, valued around £26m (€30.00m) scored six times in 37 games as he was granted just 13 starts and totalled less than 1,400 minutes in total.

With Everton scoring a league-lowest total from open-play last season, a clinical forward has been on the docket for the past few years. Nketiah’s non-penalty-goals was far higher than either of Everton’s two forwards last season (including Beto) and he received more passes, touches in the penalty area and far better in terms of pass completion - and his positioning as a box striker would give Everton someone to find at any time.

The worry for Sean Dyche’s side is that if they are to be embroiled in a relegation battle again, their rivals have either strengthened or are looking to in the striker department. Leicester City have Jamie Vardy, Bournemouth have signed Porto forward Evanilson and Forest are eyeing one of Nketiah or Giménez leaving Everton falling behind.