Nottingham Forest sweating on fitness of key attacker ahead of Everton clash

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his side are waiting on the fitness of Anthony Elanga ahead of their clash with Everton.

Everton welcome Forest to Goodison Park this weekend for a huge clash which pits two relegation candidates against each other. A point separates the two sides in 16th and 17th place and both are hoping to avoid being sucked into the bottom three with Luton Town sat in 18th.

It’s a game that could be renamed the ‘deduction derby’ as both sides have experienced points deductions this season after both sides were found guilty of breaching profit sustainability rules. Everton have had a total of eight points taken away, while Forest have had four and both sides are set to appeal their penalties.

The two sides met back in December as Dwight McNeil’s brilliant finish was enough to settle the score between the two sides. Ahead of the game, Espirito Santo revealed the extent of his team’s injury issues with key starter Elanga a doubt after missing their 2-2 draw with Wolves last week. There are also doubts over forward Taiwo Awoniyi but Forest are still without centre-back Willy Boly.

“Taiwo hasn’t joined the group yet,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. “He is still partially integrated into the group. In the middle of the week, Anthony was able to do something with us. We are managing him until tomorrow and then will assess him for the game. We have the same players out - Boly is out. But we are recovering (some) - Taiwo is coming back. Issues but let’s see.”

Elanga has five goals and eight assists this season and was previously a target for Everton in the summer window. While Awoniyi, who had three goals and two assists in five games at the start of the season, has missed 16 league games. He netted 11 goals last season and is certainly a big miss.

