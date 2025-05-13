Official: Everton make major decision for a huge milestone in English football

A general view of the pitch at Goodison Park is pictured ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City, in Liverpool, north west England on April 19, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have made a major announcement about the future of Goodison Park

Everton have announced that Goodison Park will become the permanent home of the club’s women’s team from next season in a major English football milestone.

It is the first Premier League stadium to have been solely dedicated to a women’s team and Megan Finnigan, captain of Everton Women, believes the decision is a testament to “where the the women’s game is right now”.

David Moyes’ side are set to wave goodbye to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as they play their final game at their spiritual home against Southampton this weekend. The men’s team will move to a new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock but Goodison will remain in the club’s hands with the women’s side, who finished eighth in the WSL last season.

Everton plan work to improve Goodison Park

In their official statement annoucing the decision, Everton said they would make improvements to Goodison Park to make sure it would be ready for the start of the new WSL season. Selected Everton academy games will also be staged at Goodison moving forward.

The move gives supporters the chance to return to Goodison as often as they wish for WSL games, and ensures the stadium remains an important part of Liverpool’s sporting landscape. The decision comes following a review of the Goodison Legacy product by club owners The Friedkin Group.

The Friedkin Group took over the Toffees in December and reviewed the Goodison Legacy which was started in 2020 to define what the future of Goodison Park would look like once the men’s team moved to Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton Women have played at Walton Hall Park, which has a capacity of 2,200 with just 500 seats. It is a big step up for the women’s side but highlights Everton’s intention to grow that side of the club.

Reaction to major Goodison Park announcement

Angus Kinnear, CEO of Everton, said: “We know how treasured Goodison is, not only to every Evertonian, but to the game itself, and being able to keep such an iconic stadium at the heart of the legacy project is something that has been incredibly important to us. From next season, we are proud to say our women will have an unrivalled permanent home in the WSL – another statement of intent as we look to build the foundations that will help us challenge for trophies.

“The women’s game has grown significantly in recent years, and we believe that growth will continue and accelerate. We’re under no illusions; there are obstacles we need to overcome to make this a success both practically and economically, but we’re confident that we will overcome those challenges. The value of investing in the women’s game has been demonstrated by our ownership group at AS Roma, with impressive results on the pitch. We believe Everton Women can emulate that success and go even further, with one of the most revered grounds in the history of the game as their permanent home.”

Megan Finnigan, captain of Everton Women, added: “This move is a testament to where the women’s game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading. Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community. Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight – and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting.”