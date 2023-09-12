Watch more videos on Shots!

Everton fan Jason Lizars and his Toffees-adoring family have shared their 'once in a lifetime opportunities' thanks to the club but are still fighting a health battle for youngest daughter Lola-Mae.

LiverpoolWorld heard from Jason about his youngster's health complications in May, her passion for cheering whenever Sean Dyche's team scored and how her siblings Chloe and Amelia had stepped up to help out the family.

Lola-Mae is 21 months old and is described by dad Jason as a 'comical' youngster who loves a 'laugh and a giggle' but is living with Mild Hydrocephalus, a hole in her heart and pulmonary stenosis. She also has to be fed through a tube due to a blockage in her digestive system.

In May, Jason explained: "She was about three or four months old sitting at my dad's, her grandad's. He noticed something with her eyes wasn't quite right so got some card and waved it in her face but she wasn't reacting much.

Young Toffees fan Lola-Mae is facing a health battle (Image: Jason Lizars)

"He told me it needed looking at, we pushed the hospital and it went from there. I had to pay privately to get it diagnosed and it's escalated from there. We're still learning stuff now. We're finding because of her head, her eyesight isn't brilliant and her developmental side isn't good at all.

"We found out recently she's got a cyst near her liver which is why she's on the tubes to be fed. They're going to operate on that so hopefully we can get back to feeding normally."

Providing an update this week, Jason shared that Lola-Mae is now sitting up aided and is full of even more smiles and laughter but has been diagnosed with a rare syndrome called GAND, which only around 400 people in the world live with.

Young Toffees fan Lola-Mae now has head, heart and feeding issues and gets her nutrients via a peg feeding system. Jason fears she may never walk, talk or eat normally again.

The tough time for the family has been helped by the Everton community. Earlier this year, popular fan page The Everton Way rallied Evertonians together to kickstart a fundraiser and pulled in thousands of pounds. The total now sits at £4,650 with the family hoping to reach £5,000.

The money will be split two ways. Half will go towards Lola-Mae and her sisters, 15-year-old Chloe and 11-year-old Amelia, to experience some light at a difficult time. The other half is being split between charities Little Shines, the Rainbow Trust and the Family Fund.

Jason said: "Amelia and Chloe are great girls and help out a lot. Chloe is the eldest and will look after her while I get a shower or do something, or she'll help my partner Katie. Amelia is a little bit younger but will help and pass stuff.

Chloe and Amelia enjoyed a trip to Finch Farm (Image: Jason Lizars)

"I'd love to treat them, they've had to grow up with hospital, doctors, being dropped at other parents' houses."

The football club has also chipped in with help for the family. Jason was given the opportunity to take Chloe and Amelia to Goodison Park for a tour and breakfast before hopping on the first-team coach to visit Finch Farm and meet players - which he calls a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

The Everton Way has also helped raffle off a signed Everton shirt provided by the club and Jason is also booked in for a skydive on October 7 to help raise money.

He said: "I've got to be there at 8:30 am. I don't mind heights but I'm scared s**tless. I might have a beer beforehand!

"I'm nervous but at the end of the day it's to help other families like ourselves."