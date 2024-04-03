Everton manager Seab Dyche, (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Everton secured a late point last night against Newcastle ahead of a huge clash with Burnley at the weekend - and one player proved he has to start in midfield after an impressive showing off the bench.

A late Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty ensured Everton gained a vital point after what has been a dismal run of no wins in 13 games. Yet, they remain four points clear of the drop and face 19th-placed Burnley at Goodison Park at the weekend which stands as a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Newcastle pushed extremely hard for a victory and were denied by the brilliance of Jordan Pickford and Vitalyi Mykolenko on a few occasions but it was Andre Gomes' calm and assured performance on the ball which caught the eye in the second half - and it's clear he needs to start against Vincent Kompany's side at the weekend.

And Sean Dyche spoke on his midfield and Gomes' efforts to TNT Sports after the game. "The changes as well coming onto the pitch made the difference. Andre Gomes is a really good player and has been so unlucky for us with injuries. I spoke to him about playing more of a part and a role of what we're doing and I think he's a really good player."

The issue is whether he can manage Burnley from the start at the weekend; he's missed 21 matchday squads due to fitness and calf issues and his last start came in the FA Cup replay against Crystal Palace in January, amid two starts in total all season. However, he has demonstrated encouraging performances against the likes of Tottenham off the bench and proven he is the most comfortable Everton player on the ball with his clear natural ability.