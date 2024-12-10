The former Everton star has pondered this potential transfer scenario.

Everton will have to wait a little longer to host rivals Liverpool for the Merseyside Derby this season. Due to the impact of Storm Darragh, Saturday’s clash was called off and will be postponed until the new year.

According to reports, the most likely rescheduled date will be during the week beginning February 17th. Between now and then, the Toffees will come up against some tricky opponents. A tough run for Sean Dyche’s side will commence as early as this weekend with a visit to Arsenal, before taking on Chelsea and Manchester City immediately after.

Despite another worrying start to the season, Everton have pulled away from the threat of the relegation zone. After their latest 4-0 win over a struggling Wolves, the Blues have placed a positive five-point cushion between them and the bottom three.

With the January window approaching, Everton are considering their options on the transfer market. Any new signings made in the new year could boost their chances of avoiding another tussle with those at the bottom of the table. Of course, the transfer window isn’t just about purchasing players either.

Everton is home to a number of players who have been attracting interest from rival clubs recently. The main name reappearing in reports this year has been Jarrad Branthwaite, following his impressive 2023/24 season. Manchester United emerged as the main contenders interested in signing the centre-back over the summer but the Toffees were firm on their stance that he was not for sale.

Branthwaite has missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury but has started the last four Premier League games following his return. He is under contract with the Blues until 2027, meaning they can drive a hard bargain for any potential sales.

Former Everton star Pat Nevin has weighed in on the Branthwaite situation and has pondered whether another of his old clubs could come in for him in 2025. In his latest BBC Football Extra newsletter (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Nevin discussed the idea of Chelsea signing Branthwaite to solve their ongoing defensive dilemma.

“Chelsea may be able to rest every EPL starter by sending out an entirely different squad for the European trip to play Astana on Thursday, but they are yet to convince the pundits domestically. Why?‌ Put simply, there are still weaknesses and these tend to be found out at the top level.

“The central defensive partnership, whoever they use, isn’t close to the level that Arsenal and Liverpool have and you could say the same about the goalkeeper.‌ I just wonder if Jarrad Branthwaite could be prised from my beloved Everton, would this be close to the final piece of the jigsaw?”