The Everton forward has been struggling to find the back of the net in recent weeks and he missed a glorious chance against Aston Villa.

The Toffees earned a point against high-flying Aston Villa at Goodison Park over the weekend which sees them remain one place and one point ahead of Luton Town in 18th but that game was Calvert-Lewin's 13th game without a goal as his barren continues.

Furthermore, the statistics speak for themselves; he's managed just three goals in 17 games this season and he has under-performed massively on his expected goal figure of 7.58. He ranks joint-fifth for big chances missed in the league which means the forward is especially low on confidence, which may explain the rushed and sloppy finish we saw from his one-on-one attempt with Emi Martinez at the weekend.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Wright explained how Calvert-Lewin could have given his side the lead after his shot was fired straight at Martinez. “It was a fantastic chance for Calvert-Lewin, one that he expected he was going to take - he's going through a bit of a spell himself." He began. "He’s not gone across the defender, he’s in total control of situation. He has to lift it and go over his right foot. When he opens his body, give him the eyes and go the other way. He has to lift it. The only way that Martinez is going to save this is if he doesn't get the shot right, he's in total control."

A worse figure (from StatsPerform) is that Calvert-Lewin is currently the biggest under-performer when it comes to xG in Europe's top five leagues - managing a figure of 4.58. That's more than Cyle Larin (Mallorca) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) and Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) and it's clear it has become a real issue.

As a team, they've netted the joint-fourth least goals this season with only Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United managing less. In contrast, their defence is the fifth-best in the league which is only bettered by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa - but goals are becoming a real issue.

